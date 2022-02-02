Global Smart Water Management Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Smart Water Management Market
Smart Water Management market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Water Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- AMR Meters
- AMI Meters
Segment by Application
- Residential Use
- Commericial Use
- Industrial Use
By Company
- Sensus
- Itron
- Elster (Honeywell)
- Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
- Landis+Gyr
- Roper Industries(Neptune)
- Siemens
- Kamstrup
- Jiangxisanchuan
- Suntront Tech Co., Ltd
- Badger Meter Inc
- Iskraemeco
- Arad Group(Master Meter)
- Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd
- Zenner
- Ningbo Water Meter
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Japan
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Smart Water Management Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart Water Management Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 AMR Meters
1.2.3 AMI Meters
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Smart Water Management Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Use
1.3.3 Commericial Use
1.3.4 Industrial Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Smart Water Management Production
2.1 Global Smart Water Management Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Smart Water Management Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Smart Water Management Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Smart Water Management Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Smart Water Management Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
3 Global Smart Water Management Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Smart Water Management Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Smart Water Management Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Smart Water Management Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Smart Water Management Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Smart Water Management Sales by Region (2017-2022)
