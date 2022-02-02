Global Smart Water Management Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Smart Water Management market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Water Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

AMR Meters

AMI Meters

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Commericial Use

Industrial Use

By Company

Sensus

Itron

Elster (Honeywell)

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Landis+Gyr

Roper Industries(Neptune)

Siemens

Kamstrup

Jiangxisanchuan

Suntront Tech Co., Ltd

Badger Meter Inc

Iskraemeco

Arad Group(Master Meter)

Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd

Zenner

Ningbo Water Meter

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Japan

China

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Water Management Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Water Management Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 AMR Meters

1.2.3 AMI Meters

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Water Management Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commericial Use

1.3.4 Industrial Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Smart Water Management Production

2.1 Global Smart Water Management Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Smart Water Management Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Smart Water Management Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Smart Water Management Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Smart Water Management Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Middle East & Africa

2.7 Japan

2.8 China

3 Global Smart Water Management Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Smart Water Management Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Smart Water Management Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Smart Water Management Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Smart Water Management Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Smart Water Management Sales by Region (2017-2022)

