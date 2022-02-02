News

Commercial Vehicle NVH Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Commercial Vehicle NVH Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Vehicle NVH Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Body NVH Material
  • Engine NVH Material
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Sedan
  • Hatchback

By Company

  • Sumitomoriko
  • Autoneum
  • Zhuzhou Times
  • Tuopu
  • Cooper Standard
  • 3M
  • Henkel
  • STP
  • Asimco technologies
  • JX Zhao’s
  • Adler Pelzer Group
  • Faurecia

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Commercial Vehicle NVH Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Commercial Vehicle NVH Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Body NVH Material
1.2.3 Engine NVH Material
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Commercial Vehicle NVH Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Sedan
1.3.3 Hatchback
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Commercial Vehicle NVH Material Production
2.1 Global Commercial Vehicle NVH Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Commercial Vehicle NVH Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Commercial Vehicle NVH Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Commercial Vehicle NVH Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Commercial Vehicle NVH Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Commercial Vehicle NVH Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Commercial Vehicle NVH Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Commercial Vehicle NVH Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Commercial Vehicle NVH Material Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

