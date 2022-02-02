Global Couplings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Couplings market was valued at 252.31 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .41% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Coupling is a device used to connect two shafts together at their ends for the purpose of transmitting power. Couplings do not normally allow disconnection of shafts during operation, however there are torque limiting couplings which can slip or disconnect when some torque limit is exceeded.The Coupling is Very fragmented, the production of top sixteen manufacturers only account about 10% of global production.

The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America. In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in North America and China. The transnational companies, like Siemens and SKF, are the leading manufactures in the World. The import and export business of this industry is not very frequent. The main reason lies in that the coupling manufactures build factories in the main consumption countries.

By Market Verdors:

Siemens

Voith Turbo

SKF

Regal Beloit

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

Rexnord

CENTA

Vulkan

John Crane

Taier Heavy

Renold

Eriks

Tsubakimoto Chain

Lovejoy

Ruland

By Types:

Non-shifting Type

Shifting Type

Hydrodynamic Type

Magnetic Type

By Applications:

Power Generation

Mining

Papermaking

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Couplings Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Couplings Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Non-shifting Type

1.4.3 Shifting Type

1.4.4 Hydrodynamic Type

1.4.5 Magnetic Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Couplings Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Power Generation

1.5.3 Mining

1.5.4 Papermaking

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Couplings Market

1.8.1 Global Couplings Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Couplings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Couplings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Couplings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Couplings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Couplings Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Couplings Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Couplings Sales Volume

