Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Flame Retardant Chemicals market was valued at 1051.84 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.39% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The term flame retardants subsumes a diverse of chemicals which are added to manufactured materials, such as plastics and textiles, and surface finishes and coatings.

Flame retardants are activated by the presence of an ignition source and are intended to prevent or slow the further development of ignition by a variety of different physical and chemical methods. They may be added as a copolymer during the polymerisation of a polymer, mixed with polymer at an moulding or extrusion process or, in particular for textiles, applied as a topical finish. Mineral flame retardants are typically additive while organohalogen and organophosphorus compounds can be either reactive or additive.According to Our analysts, the concentration of Flame Retardant Chemicals industry is relative low. The top ten companies accounted for about 28.89% production volume market share in 2017.

The major production regions mainly locate in Europe, USA, Japan and China. And the major manufacturers are included Albemarle, ICL, Clariant, Lanxess, Nabaltec, BASF, Dow, and others. The global production of Flame Retardant Chemicals increases from 2517 K MT in 2013 to 2975 K MT in 2017, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2024. The major manufacturers mainly concentrate in Europe, North America, Japan and China. In 2016, China Flame Retardant Chemicals production share was about 17.34%. Europe production share took 17.06% and Japan production share also took 4.83%.

China took about 46.94%. Flame Retardant Chemicals are important chemicals which can be used for Building & Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Wire & Cable, Automotive and others. The largest end use for Flame Retardant Chemicals, accounting for about 28.57% of consumption in 2017, is in Wire & Cable. The use of Flame Retardant Chemicals in Wire & Cable was a fast-growing application. Currently, many companies use Aluminum hydroxide, Red phosphorus, Phenol/Bisphenol A, Phosphorus oxychloride, Magnesium Hydroxide, Bromine as the raw material of Flame Retardant Chemicals. The manufacturing processes are natural product refining method and chemical synthesis method.

There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Flame Retardant Chemicals market will become more intense.

By Market Verdors:

Albemarle

ICL

Clariant

Lanxess

Nabaltec

BASF

DowDuPont

Adeka

J.M. Huber

AkzoNobel

Daihachi Chemical

3M

Kyowa Chemical Industry

Momentive

Jiangsu Yoke Technology

Zhejiang Wansheng

Jinan Taixing Fine Chemical

Hangzhou JLS

Shandong Brother



By Types:

Organic Flame Retardant Chemicals

Inorganic Flame Retardant Chemicals

By Applications:

Building & Construction

Electronics & Appliances

Wire & Cable

Automotive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Flame Retardant Chemicals Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Organic Flame Retardant Chemicals

1.4.3 Inorganic Flame Retardant Chemicals

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Building & Construction

1.5.3 Electronics & Appliances

1.5.4 Wire & Cable

1.5.5 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

1.8.1 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Flame Retardant Chemicals Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

