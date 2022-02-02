Global PVC Plastic Floor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
PVC Plastic Floor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Plastic Floor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- By Structure
- Homogenous
- Heterogeneous
- By Form
- Coiled Floor
- Sheet Floor
- By Rub Proofness
- General Type
- Durable Type
Segment by Application
- Commercial
- Residential
By Company
- LG Hausys
- Armstrong
- Gerflor
- Targett
- Polyflor(James Halstead)
- Bonie
- Takiron
- HANWHA
- Liberty
- Forbo
- Dajulong
- Serfleks
- Mannington
- Mohawk (including IVC)
- M.J. international group
- Nox
- GRABO
- Suzhou Huatai
- Taoshi
- Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring
- Yihua
- Tinsue
- Weilianshun
- BEIJING LITONG
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PVC Plastic Floor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PVC Plastic Floor Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Homogenous
1.2.3 Heterogeneous
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PVC Plastic Floor Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global PVC Plastic Floor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global PVC Plastic Floor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVC Plastic Floor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global PVC Plastic Floor Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global PVC Plastic Floor Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales PVC Plastic Floor by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global PVC Plastic Floor Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global PVC Plastic Floor Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global PVC Plastic Floor Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global PVC Plastic Floor Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top PVC Plastic Floor Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global PVC Plastic Floor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
