Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market was valued at 156.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.12% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) is a kind of surfactant, normal alpha olefins are excellent intermediates for producing alpha olefin sulfonate (AOS) surfactants. These surfactants provide outstanding detergency, high compatibility with hard water, and good wetting and foaming properties. AOS is free of skin irritants and sensitizers, and it biodegrades rapidly. It is used in high-quality shampoos, light-duty liquid detergents, bubble baths, and heavy-duty liquid and powder detergents. It is also used in emulsion polymerization. C14-C16 AOS blends are frequently used in liquid hand soaps. This report is based on liquid AOS (35%), all AOS (35%-42%) Products approximate to AOS (35%), Paste AOS (70%) and solid AOS (?90%) products is converted to AOS (35%). Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS), is a kind of surfactant. The weight percent of Active Matter usually varies from 35-42% (liquid), about 70% (paste), >90% (powder or needles).

The Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) is mainly used for shampoos, body wash, washing powder, liquid soaps, industrial detergent, etc., while the end purpose as Personal Care, Home Care, Industrial Applications and Others.APAC is the biggest for Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS), and Consumption was about 209 K MT (more than 60% of the global total) of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) in 2018. North America (15.67%), Europe (13.98%), etc. are other key regions of the product, the three took up about 90% of the global market.

By Market Verdors:

Stepan

AK ChemTech

Godrej

Pilot Chem

Lion Specialty Chem

Solvay

Taiwan NJC

Huntsman

Akzo Nobel N.V

Kao Chem

Clariant

Enaspol A.S

Bendale Chem

Fogla Corp

Colonial Chem

Zanyu Tech

Resun Auway Ind

Sinolight Chem

Nanfine (Anhui)

Xingya Group

Jujin Chem

Tianzhi Fine Chem

Jintung Petrochem

By Types:

Liquid Type (35%-42%)

Paste Type (About 70%)

Powder Type (?90%)

Needles Type (?90%)

By Applications:

Personal Care

Home Care

Industrial Applications

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

