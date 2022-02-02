Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
High Performance Admixturefor Concrete market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Water Reducing Agents
- Waterproofing Agents
- Accelerating Agents
- Air-entraining Agents
- Retarding Agents
- Others
Segment by Application
- Residential
- Non-residential and Infrastructure
By Company
- BASF
- Grace
- SIKA
- Fosroc
- DowDuPont
- Mapei
- Rpm International
- Hangdy Chemicals
- Jiangsu Bote
- Shandong Wanshan
- Jilong Chemical
- KZJ New Materials Group
- Redwall
- Kelong Fine Chemical
- Shenzhen Wushan
- Chryso-Group
- Pidilite Industries
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water Reducing Agents
1.2.3 Waterproofing Agents
1.2.4 Accelerating Agents
1.2.5 Air-entraining Agents
1.2.6 Retarding Agents
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Non-residential and Infrastructure
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Production
2.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
