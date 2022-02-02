Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

High Performance Admixturefor Concrete market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Water Reducing Agents

Waterproofing Agents

Accelerating Agents

Air-entraining Agents

Retarding Agents

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-residential and Infrastructure

By Company

BASF

Grace

SIKA

Fosroc

DowDuPont

Mapei

Rpm International

Hangdy Chemicals

Jiangsu Bote

Shandong Wanshan

Jilong Chemical

KZJ New Materials Group

Redwall

Kelong Fine Chemical

Shenzhen Wushan

Chryso-Group

Pidilite Industries

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Water Reducing Agents

1.2.3 Waterproofing Agents

1.2.4 Accelerating Agents

1.2.5 Air-entraining Agents

1.2.6 Retarding Agents

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-residential and Infrastructure

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Production

2.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Production by Region

2.3.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global High Performance Admixturefor Concrete Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global High Perform

