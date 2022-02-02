Global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology market was valued at 21.58 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Blow-fill seal (BFS) technology is used to produce small, (0.1 ml) and large capacity (500 ml +) liquid-filled containers. Originally developed in Europe in 1930, it was launched in the United States in 1960, but it has become more popular in the pharmaceutical industry over the past 20 years and is now widely recognized as including the US Food and Drug Administration. A superior form of aseptic processing of drug regulatory agencies (FDA) in the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.The basic concept of BFS is that the container is formed, filled, and sealed in a sterile enclosed area inside the machine in a continuous process without human intervention. Thus, the technique can be used to aseptically manufacture sterile pharmaceutical dosage forms.

By Market Verdors:

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp

Weiler Engineering

Horizon Pharmaceuticals

Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft

Unipharma LLC

Brevetti Angela

Takeda Pharmaceuticals International

Unither Pharmaceuticals

By Types:

Polyethylene (Low Density Polyethylene and High Density Polyethylene)

Polypropylene

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polyethylene (Low Density Polyethylene and High Density Polyethylene)

1.4.3 Polypropylene

1.4.4 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical

1.5.3 Food & Beverage

1.5.4 Cosmetic & Personal Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Market

1.8.1 Global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

