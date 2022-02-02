Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-oxidized EVA waxes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes include BASF, Dupot, Innospec, Clariant, Honeywell, Tosoh, Altana, Hushun Shuanghong Lazhipin and Jiangyin Jiuli Suye, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-oxidized EVA waxes

Oxidized EVA wax

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pigment Concentrates

Masterbatch

Hotmelts

Floor Polishes

Other

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Dupot

Innospec

Clariant

Honeywell

Tosoh

Altana

Hushun Shuanghong Lazhipin

Jiangyin Jiuli Suye

Hongli Plastic Additives

Ter Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Waxes Players in Global Market

