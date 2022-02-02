News

Global Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Sales Market Report 2021

The global Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

 

  • 1,4 BDO
  • 2,3 BDO
  • 1,3 Butadiene
  • MEK

Segment by Application

  • THF
  • PU
  • PBT
  • SBR
  • ABS
  • NBR

The Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

  • BASF
  • DOW
  • DAIREN CHEMICALS
  • EXXON MOBIL
  • GENOMATICA
  • ISP
  • INVISTA
  • LYONDELLBASELL
  • MITSUBISHI CHEMICALS
  • SHANXI SANWEI
  • SHELL
  • SK

Table of content

1 Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Overview
1.1 Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Product Scope
1.2 Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 1,4 BDO
1.2.3 2,3 BDO
1.2.4 1,3 Butadiene
1.2.5 MEK
1.3 Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 THF
1.3.3 PU
1.3.4 PBT
1.3.5 SBR
1.3.6 ABS
1.3.7 NBR
1.4 Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Price Trends (2016-2027)

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

