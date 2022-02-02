News

Global and China n-butyl Acrylate Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

n-butyl Acrylate market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global n-butyl Acrylate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the n-butyl Acrylate market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

 

Segment by Type

  • 99% Purity
  • 99.5% Purity

Segment by Application

  • Plastic Sheets
  • Textiles
  • Coatings
  • Adhesives
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • By Company
  • Dow
  • BASF
  • LG Chem
  • Nippon Shokubai (JP)
  • Mitsubishi Chem
  • Formosa
  • Idemitsu
  • Jurong
  • Huayi
  • CNOOC
  • Basf-YPC
  • Shenyang Chem

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 n-butyl Acrylate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global n-butyl Acrylate Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 99% Purity
1.2.3 99.5% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global n-butyl Acrylate Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Plastic Sheets
1.3.3 Textiles
1.3.4 Coatings
1.3.5 Adhesives
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global n-butyl Acrylate Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global n-butyl Acrylate Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global n-butyl Acrylate Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global n-butyl Acrylate, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 n-butyl Acrylate Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global n-butyl Acrylate Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global n-butyl Acrylate Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 n-butyl Acrylate Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global n-butyl Acrylate Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global n-butyl Acrylate Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global n-butyl Acrylate Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top n-butyl Acrylate Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global n-butyl Acrylate Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

