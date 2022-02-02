Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) is an unsaturated ester, with the chemical formula C5H8O2. Methyl methacrylate (MMA) is an organic compound, colorless liquid, is methyl methacrylate (MAA) and methanol esterification, it is the production of transparent plastic polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) monomer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market was valued at 8400.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10510 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ACH Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) include Mitsubishi Chemical, Rohm, Dow, Sumitomo Chemical, LGMMA, Asahi Kasei, Arkema, Kuraray and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ACH Method

Isobutylene Method

Ethylene Method

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Plastic Additive

Surface Coating

Others

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Rohm

Dow

Sumitomo Chemical

LGMMA

Asahi Kasei

Arkema

Kuraray

BASF

Formosa Plastics

Jilin Petrochemical

Longxin Chemical

Shandong Hongxu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Companies

