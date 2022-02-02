News

Global Isoflavones Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Isoflavones market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isoflavones market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Capsule
  • Particles
  • Liquid

Segment by Application

  • Cosmetics
  • Nutraceutical
  • Food & Beverage
  • Others

By Company

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • SK Bioland
  • Medisys Biotech Pvt
  • Guzen Development
  • Fujicco
  • Aushadi Herbal
  • International FlavorsFragrances
  • Nutra Green Biotechnology

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Isoflavones Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Isoflavones Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Capsule
1.2.3 Particles
1.2.4 Liquid
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Isoflavones Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cosmetics
1.3.3 Nutraceutical
1.3.4 Food & Beverage
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Isoflavones Production
2.1 Global Isoflavones Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Isoflavones Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Isoflavones Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Isoflavones Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Isoflavones Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Isoflavones Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Isoflavones Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Isoflavones Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Isoflavones Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Isoflavones Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Isoflavones Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Isoflavones by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Isoflavones Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Isoflavones Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Tags
