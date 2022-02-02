News

Global Portable Beveler Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Portable Beveler market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable Beveler market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Pneumatic Edging
  • Electric Edging
  • Hydraulic Edging
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Pipe
  • Glass
  • Metal Plate
  • Others

By Company

  • Assfalg GmbH
  • AXXAIR
  • Daesunggt
  • FRONIUS
  • WACHS
  • TRUMPF Power Tools
  • PROTEM
  • NKO MACHINES
  • GERIMA GmbH
  • G.B.C. INDUSTRIAL TOOLS

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Portable Beveler Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Portable Beveler Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pneumatic Edging
1.2.3 Electric Edging
1.2.4 Hydraulic Edging
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Portable Beveler Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pipe
1.3.3 Glass
1.3.4 Metal Plate
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Portable Beveler Production
2.1 Global Portable Beveler Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Portable Beveler Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Portable Beveler Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Portable Beveler Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Portable Beveler Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Portable Beveler Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Portable Beveler Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Portable Beveler Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Portable Beveler Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Portable Beveler Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Portable Beveler Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Portable Beveler by Region (2023-2028)
3.5

