Global Biocides Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Biocides Market
Biocides market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biocides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products
- Preservatives
- Pest Control
- Others
Segment by Application
- Water Treatment
- Food & Beverage
- Personal Care
- Wood Preservation
- Paintings & Coatings
- Others
By Company
- Lonza
- Dow Microbial Control
- Troy Corporation
- ThorGmbh
- Lanxess
- Clariant
- BASF
- AkzoNobel
- Nalco Champion
- Albemarle
- DuPont
- Kemira
- Baker Hughes
- Bio Chemical
- Xingyuan Chemistry
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Southeast Asia
- Japan
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biocides Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biocides Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products
1.2.3 Preservatives
1.2.4 Pest Control
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biocides Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Water Treatment
1.3.3 Food & Beverage
1.3.4 Personal Care
1.3.5 Wood Preservation
1.3.6 Paintings & Coatings
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biocides Production
2.1 Global Biocides Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Biocides Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Biocides Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biocides Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Biocides Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Southeast Asia
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
3 Global Biocides Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biocides Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Biocides Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Biocides Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Biocides Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Biocides Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Biocides by Region (2023-2028)
