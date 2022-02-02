News

Global Biocides Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Biocides Market

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Biocides market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biocides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products
  • Preservatives
  • Pest Control
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Water Treatment
  • Food & Beverage
  • Personal Care
  • Wood Preservation
  • Paintings & Coatings
  • Others

By Company

  • Lonza
  • Dow Microbial Control
  • Troy Corporation
  • ThorGmbh
  • Lanxess
  • Clariant
  • BASF
  • AkzoNobel
  • Nalco Champion
  • Albemarle
  • DuPont
  • Kemira
  • Baker Hughes
  • Bio Chemical
  • Xingyuan Chemistry

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Southeast Asia
  • Japan
  • China

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biocides Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biocides Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products
1.2.3 Preservatives
1.2.4 Pest Control
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biocides Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Water Treatment
1.3.3 Food & Beverage
1.3.4 Personal Care
1.3.5 Wood Preservation
1.3.6 Paintings & Coatings
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biocides Production
2.1 Global Biocides Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Biocides Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Biocides Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biocides Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Biocides Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Southeast Asia
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
3 Global Biocides Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biocides Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Biocides Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Biocides Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Biocides Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Biocides Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Biocides by Region (2023-2028)

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Biocides Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metal Biocides Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Metal Biocides Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Biocides Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Commodity Chemicals Market by Type (Organics, Inorganics, Plastics Resins, Synthetic Rubbers, Fibers, Films, Explosives, Petrochemicals), Application (Hospitals, Biotechnology Companies, Scientific Research Institutions and Universities, Others), and Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2028

December 23, 2021

Global Airline Ticketing System Market Research and Forecast -2027 | Amadeus, Videcom, Trawex Technologies

December 15, 2021

VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) Market to See Massive Growth by 2028 |key players Atos SE,  Cobham,  General Dynamics Mission Systems

6 days ago

Gyro Sensors Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Top Key Players, Types, Applications and Regional Forecast 2015-2028

December 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button