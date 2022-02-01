Event Logistics Market Overview: 2028 By Size, By End-User, And By Region | Key Players- Agility, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel

The “Global Event logistics Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the event logistics market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading event logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Players in the market are:

Agility

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

FedEx

Kuehne + Nagel

Rhenus Group

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Impact Of Covid-19 On Event Logistics Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on type, the global event logistics market is segmented into inventory management, delivery systems, freight forwarding and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into entertainment and media, sports, corporate events and trade fair, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

The market is driven by growing events in the e-commerce sector.

The increasing demand for qualified event logistics services is anticipated to fuel event logistics market growth.

Rapid urbanization and the consequent rise in disposable incomes have contributed to increased mobile app adoption. That, in addition, has contributed to the global e-commerce sector’s growth and increased the number of e-commerce trade events. Such innovations created a need for efficient distribution systems in inventory management..

Restraints:

One of the major challenges for market growth is high labor costs and aggressive pricing. With the increasing demand for VAS and specialist skilled supply chain solutions in the event logistics market, the industry is becoming highly competitive in terms of service pricing. Providers in the global event logistics industry are under relentless consumer pressure to keep prices down. Because of the fuel price volatility, the income from fixed-term contracts with customers has reduced.

Customers expect lower tariffs as contracts are being extended.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis– Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis– Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption– In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses– Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

