Global 5G Industrial IoT 2021 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the 5G Industrial IoT Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analysed. 5G Industrial IoT Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

5G is the latest trend adopted rapidly in order to improve connectivity. The combination of IoT and 5G technology will help to overcome all the obstacles in various industries. The increasing number of IoT devices across manufacturing industries, rising increasing demand for high reliability, and low latency networks in manufacturing industries are the major driving factors of the global 5G industrial IoT market during the forecast period.

The growing growth in the number of M2M connections across manufacturing industries and the increasing need for preventive maintenance for critical equipment are propelling the demand for the 5G industrial IoT market over the forecast period. Moreover, real-time communication between machines in manufacturing with ultra-low latency is very important which also boosts the demand for the global 5G industrial IoT market. Furthermore, the rising demand for the high internet connectivity infrastructural in the various industrial sector will create a lucrative opportunity for the global 5G industrial IoT market in the coming years.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Siemens AG

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefnica, S.A.

The global 5G industrial IoT market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, application, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of application the market is segmented as predictive maintenance, business process optimization, asset tracking and management, logistics and supply chain management, real-time workforce tracking and management, automation control and management, emergency and incident management and business communication. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as process industries, discrete industries.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market is covered throughout the report. The pandemic has a positive impact on the 5G Industrial IoT market. Many companies now operate their businesses on online platforms due to the lockdown conditions; more companies are adopting 5G Industrial IoT. Therefore, the demand for parking meter apps is increasing during COVID-19 and is also set to increase during the forecast period

