Paper and Paperboard Trays Market Technological Advancements & Competitive Insights to 2028

The paper and paperboard trays market is projected to reach US$ 7,319.26 million by 2028 from US$ 4,942.09 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Paper and paperboard trays are packaging products generally used for packaging fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, salads, dry fruits, and other food and beverage products. These trays are also being used for packaging of consumer electronic products such as mobiles, laptops, earphones, printers, cosmetics and personal care products, healthcare tools and equipment, and consumer goods such as glassware and jewellery. These trays are made of virgin or recycled fiber. They offer cushioning to products inside the package to ensure their safety in transit.

Based on material, the global paper and paperboard trays market is divided into virgin fiber and recycled fiber. The virgin fiber segment held a larger share of the global paper and paperboard trays market in 2020. Virgin fiber is obtained from the pulp of fresh wood. The paper made from virgin fiber is free from recycled materials. Virgin fibers are widely used in the packaging industry to manufacture paper and paperboard products. Paperboard trays used for packaging food products such as fruits, eggs, and vegetables are made using virgin fibers because they ensure food safety by preventing taint, odor, and migration issues, as well as meet the food safety regulations. Virgin fibers have high strength and are not easily susceptible to breakage.

Based on application, the global paper and paperboard trays market is categorized into food and beverages, consumer electronics, personal care and cosmetics, healthcare, and others. The food and beverages segment held the largest share of the global paper and paperboard trays market in 2020. Paper and paperboard trays have been widely used for packaging food products such as eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables, and salad. These trays provide cushioning to delicate surface of these products to ensure safety during transportation. Paper and paperboard trays ensure proper ventilation inside the package to keep the food products fresh. Moreover, these trays ensure food safety by protecting the food from contamination and odor. They also meet the food safety regulations, making them one of the most preferred packaging alternatives across the food & beverages industry.

The key players profiled in the Paper and Paperboard Trays Market research study includes:

Huhtamaki

Mondi

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Hartmann

Orcon Industries

International Paper

Athena Superpack Private Limited

PaperTech

Since, the key findings in the Paper and Paperboard Trays Market research reports highlight crucial progressive industry trends, it allows the companies across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies. The clients get to understand a clear picture of the competitors and can develop strategies and modify business expansion plans accordingly. The Paper and Paperboard Trays Market research reports cover thousands of global players that based on several parameters, such as company revenue, product portfolio, and geographic presence.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Paper and Paperboard Trays Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The shutdown of various manufacturing plants in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa has affected the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing capabilities, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. The pandemic has directly affected the production and demand, which has led to supply chain and market disruption, and has subsequently impacted the financial status of the firms and the global economy. Packaging is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks and shutdowns of production plants.

With the spread of COVID 19 across the globe, most countries declared a health emergency and stopped unessential movements, thereby impacting heavily on the supply chain of goods. Disruptions in the supply chain caused slowdowns. Manufacturing facilities hustled to make changes due to social distancing, causing more disruption and slowdowns on throughput. Paper and paperboard industry may continue to see weak or broken links in their supply chains. Moreover, self-isolation has resulted in short supply and plethora of manufacturing units is sourcing supply chains away from China.

The Insight Partners adheres to the codes of practice of the Market Research Society and Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals. The following methodology has been followed for the collection and analysis of data presented in this report:

Coverage:

The objective of updating “The Insight Partners” coverage is to ensure that it represents the most up-to-date vision of the industry possible. The estimated revenues of all major companies, including private and governmental, are gathered and used to prioritize coverage. Companies which are making the news, or which are of particular interest due to their innovative approach, are prioritized.

Secondary Research:

The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information relating to each Market. The secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to:

Company Websites, Annual Reports, Financial Reports, Broker Reports and Investor Presentations

Industry Trade Journals and Other Literature

National Government Documents, Statistical Databases and Market Reports

News Articles, Press Releases and Web-Casts Specific to the Companies Operating in the Market

NOTE: All the financials considered in Company Profile’s section have been standardized to US$. This has been achieved after converting the financials (for those not in US$) with respective currency exchange rates of the particular year.

Primary Research:

“The Insight Partners” conducts hundreds of primary interviews a year with industry participants and commentators in order to validate its data and analysis. A typical research interview fulfils the following functions:

Provides First-Hand Information on the Market Size, Market Trends, Growth Trends, Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

Validates and Strengthens Secondary Research Findings

Further Develops the Analysis Team’s Expertise and Market Understanding

Primary research involves email interactions and telephone interviews for each market, category, segment and sub -segment across geographies. The participants who typically take part in such a process include, but are not limited to:

Industry Participants: VPs, Business Development Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers

VPs, Business Development Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers Outside Experts: Valuation Experts, Research Analysts and Key Opinion Leaders Specializing in the Industry

