Internet Of Things In Tourism Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends : Tata Consultancy Services,Fast stream Tech., Plintron Mobility Solutions

What is Internet Of Things In Tourism?

The tourism industry is often considered as a slower adopter of technology, but still, continuous advancement in the latest innovations and development in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) has driven the Global IoT in the tourism market. The use of technology in the tourism sector has helped both the tourist as well as the tourism industry. The tourism industry is using ICT to obtain information on nearly all tourism transactions, market structure, customer needs etc. in one single electronic platform. C-suite is marking up investments for Mobility and IoT systems which is directly impacting cost efficiencies and streamlining operations. Very little research has been done since this market is still an upcoming sector. IoT is enabling new methods for guests to keep tabs on security line wait using RFID (Radio Frequency Identification Technology). However, Beacons will play an important role in transmitting relevant, targeted information or to broadcast useful information to Smartphones. These are being used at airports to figure out how long itâ€™s going to get through security lines.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Tata Consultancy Services (India),Fast stream Tech. (United States),Plintron Mobility Solutions (United States),Orange S.A. (France),NTT Data (Japan)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Pressure sensors, Temperature sensors, Light sensors, Chemical sensors, Motion sensors, Others), Application (RFID (Radio Frequency Automation Identification), WSN (Wireless Communication based on Information Sensation), Intelligent Chip, Wireless Communication Technology (WCT), Electronic Product Code (EPC), Others), Technology (WiFi sensors, GSM, 3D cameras)

Market Trends:

Tourism Companies Have Invested Heavily in Technologies like IoT during Internet Escalation

Travel Arrangements are Discussed Online in the Form of Rating, Blogs, Likes and Dislike In the Social Network

Market Drivers:

The Tremendous Growth in Social Media

Increasing Economy and Living Standards of Consumers

Improving Infrastructure in Emerging Economies.

Opportunities:

Few Researchers Have Worked in this Market, Hence Making It Mandatory To Unfold Its Full Potential In The Tourism Domain Which In Turns Provides an Opportunity For the Key Manufacturers Of This Market

Challenges:

Managing Tourist Destinations as It Involves Factors like Culture, Branding, and Communication

Huge Investment on IoT Security like Technology

Internet Of Things In Tourism the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development.

Geographically World Internet Of Things In Tourism markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Internet Of Things In Tourism markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Internet Of Things In Tourism Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Internet Of Things In Tourism market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Internet Of Things In Tourism Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Internet Of Things In Tourism

Chapter 4: Presenting the Internet Of Things In Tourism Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Internet Of Things In Tourism market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

