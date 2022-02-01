Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cocoa & Chocolate market was valued at 5817.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cocoa & chocolate are used to provide taste, flavor, and texture to food, in addition to nutritional and functional benefits. Cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder are some of the major ingredients used to manufacture chocolates. The favorable characteristics of cocoa butter (melting point and contraction) provide a melt-in-the mouth sensation and easy removal of chocolates from the molds. The chocolate also masks the unpleasant taste of tablets and encourages its usage for medicinal purposes.Cocoa & Chocolate industry is highly mature. Currently, there are many producing companies in the Cocoa & Chocolate industry. The main players are Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey. The market can be broadly categorized as open market and captive market. Barry Callebaut is the market leader in open market while for captive market the market is dominated by Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey. In consumption market, the global consumption value of Cocoa & Chocolate increases with the 5.7% average growth rate from 2012-2017. North America is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.

North America occupied 34.21%% of the global consumption volume in total in 2016. Global Dark Cocoa production is 2535 K MT in 2016, and the chocolate production is Dark 5628 K MT in 2016, occupying about 68.11% the total Cocoa & Chocolate production. Dark chocolate is the major type of Cocoa & Chocolate, and there are also types like milk chocolate. With fine taste of Cocoa & Chocolate, the downstream application industries will need more Cocoa & Chocolate products. So, Cocoa & Chocolate has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce more kinds of taste Cocoa & Chocolate through improving technology and adding additional agent. The major raw materials for Cocoa & Chocolate are cocoa beans, sugar and milk.

Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Cocoa & Chocolate. The production cost of Cocoa & Chocolate is also an important factor which could impact the price of Cocoa & Chocolate. The Cocoa & Chocolate manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

