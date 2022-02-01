Global C-MET & HGF Inhibitors Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global C-MET & HGF Inhibitors market was valued at 1626.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 24.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

c-Met inhibitors are a class of small molecules that inhibit the enzymatic activity of the c-Met tyrosine kinase, the receptor of hepatocyte growth factor/scatter factor (HGF/SF).There are three kinds of C-MET / HGF Inhibitors, which are Cabozantinib, Crizotinib and Others. Cabozantinib hold the largest share of the C-MET / HGF Inhibitors market, with a revenue market share nearly 66% in 2019. C-MET / HGF Inhibitors is sold through Hospitals and Drugs Store. The most proportion of C-MET / HGF Inhibitors is sold through Hospitals, and the market share in 2019 is about 77%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 60% in 2019. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of about 34%. Shandong Exelixis, Ipsen, Pfizer, etc. are the leader of the industry, and top 3 players hold about 100% revenue market share.

By Market Verdors:

Exelixis

Ipsen

Pfizer

Novartis

Takeda

Merck KGaA

Merck

Daiichi Sankyo

GSK

Bristol-Myers Squibb(BMS)

Roche

AVEO Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Mirati Therapeutics

Eli Lilly

Johnson & Johnson

Eisai

Hutchison MediPharma

Kringle Pharmaceuticals

By Types:

Cabozantinib

Crizotinib

By Applications:

Hospital

Drug Store

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by C-MET & HGF Inhibitors Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global C-MET & HGF Inhibitors Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Cabozantinib

1.4.3 Crizotinib

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global C-MET & HGF Inhibitors Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Drug Store

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global C-MET & HGF Inhibitors Market

1.8.1 Global C-MET & HGF Inhibitors Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global C-MET & HGF Inhibitors Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global C-MET & HGF Inhibitors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global C-MET & HGF Inhibitors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers C-MET & HGF Inhibitors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global C-MET & HGF Inhibitors Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global C-MET & HGF Inhibitors Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

