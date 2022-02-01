Global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers market was valued at 1072.02 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.55% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fitness trackers are a type of electronic wearable device that monitors and tracks health-related metrics such as distance walked or run, heart rate, calorie consumption, and quality of sleep. Fitness trackers mostly come in the form of wristbands; they can also appear as clip-on devices, earbuds or clothing made of smart fabric. Many fitness & activity trackers can transmit data directly to a smartphone or personal computer.North America is the largest countries of Gym/Club Fitness Trackers in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 41.92% % the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 34.33%, 11.22%.

By Market Verdors:

Fitbit

Samsung

XiaoMi

Garmin

Jabra

Atlas Wearables

Moov

MyZone

Wahoo

Gymwatch

Hykso

Lumo Bodytech Inc

TomTom

NadiX

By Types:

Wrist Wear

Leg Wear

By Applications:

Specialist Retailers

Factory Outlets

Internet Sales

