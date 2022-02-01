Global E-Compass Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global E-Compass market was valued at 1049.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The e-compass has applications across a number of verticals. The portable electronic devices deploy e-compass sensors, primarily as a navigational tool. The huge volume of sales of these devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables has driven the market. The development of newer compact and low-power e-compass sensors have more degree of freedom have also incentivized the adoption of these sensors. Some applications such as surveying and aerospace have relied on higher grade e-compass sensors for more reliability.

The scope of this report covers the on the basis of technology, application, sensor type, and geography. The consumer electronics application is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, whereas the automotive application application is likely grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Aichi Steel Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

ST Microelectronics

Magnachip Semiconductor

Invensense Inc.

Memsic Inc.

Oceanserver Technologies Inc.

PNI Sensors Corporation

Truenorth Technologies Ltd.

Mcube Inc.

By Types:

Fluxgate

Hall-Effect

Magneto resistive

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Marine

Surveying

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by E-Compass Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-Compass Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Fluxgate

1.4.3 Hall-Effect

1.4.4 Magneto resistive

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-Compass Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Marine

1.5.6 Surveying

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global E-Compass Market

1.8.1 Global E-Compass Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global E-Compass Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global E-Compass Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global E-Compass Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers E-Compass Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global E-Compass Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global E-Compass Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America E-Compass Sales Volume

