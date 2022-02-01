Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Endoscopy Equipment market was valued at 6883.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

On the basis of product, the global market is segmented into endoscopes, visualization equipment, other endoscopy equipment, and accessories. Endoscopes are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017 and this segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The dominant market share and growth rate of this segment can be primarily attributed to the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures, increasing technological advancements, and disposable endoscopes and the subsequent need to repeat the purchase of these single-use products.The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as favorable government initiatives, rising number of hospitals and growing hospital investments in endoscopy facilities, technological advancements, and rising prevalence of diseases that require endoscopy.

By Market Verdors:

Olympus

Karl Storz

Stryker

Boston Scientific

Ethicon

Fujifilm

Medtronic

Hoya

Smith & Nephew

Richard Wolf GmbH

Cook Medical

Cogentix Medical

B.Braun

By Types:

Endoscope (Flexible, Rigid, Capsule) Visualization Systems

Endoscopic Ultrasound

Insufflator

By Applications:

Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy

Arthroscopy

Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy)

Bronchoscopy

Mediastinoscopy

Otoscopy

Laryngoscopy

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Endoscopy Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Endoscope (Flexible, Rigid, Capsule) Visualization Systems

1.4.3 Endoscopic Ultrasound

1.4.4 Insufflator

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy

1.5.3 Laparoscopy

1.5.4 Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy

1.5.5 Arthroscopy

1.5.6 Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy)

1.5.7 Bronchoscopy

1.5.8 Mediastinoscopy

1.5.9 Otoscopy

1.5.10 Laryngoscopy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Endoscopy Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Endoscopy Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Endoscopy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Endoscopy Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

