Global Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables market was valued at 18.42 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.31% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Indirect restorative material choices include all-ceramic, porcelain-fused-to-metal, cast-gold and cast-metal.Indirect tooth restoration involves customized tooth replacements in the form of crowns, onlays, or inlays. A crown covers the entire chewing surface of a tooth, an inlay lies within the cusps of the tooth, and an onlay covers and one or more cusp tip, including part of the chewing surface. An indirect tooth restoration will require more than one office visit because the inlay or onlay must be fabricated in a lab. Crowns, inlays and onlays can be made from a variety of materials. Gold is still used for some inlays, but for someone concerned about white teeth, porcelain and tooth-colored composite resins are other options.

In the future, China market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising dental patients, so in the next few years, indirect restorative materials of dental consumables revenue will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the revenue of indirect restorative materials of dental consumables is estimated to be about 302 million USD. The China average price of indirect restorative materials of dental consumables is in the decreasing trend, from 8 USD/g in 2013 to 7.4 USD/g in 2017. With the situation of China economy, price will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of all-ceramic, porcelain fused to metal and cast-gold alloys, and the proportion of all-ceramic in 2017 is about 56.5%. Indirect restorative materials of dental consumables are widely used in hospital, dental clinic and other. The most proportion of indirect restorative materials of dental consumables is used in dental clinic and the consumption proportion in 2017 about 63%. Market competition is not intense. 3M ESPE, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, GC Corporation, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

3M ESPE

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

GC Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent

Shofu

Mitsui Chemicals (Heraeus Kulzer)

VOCO GmbH

Ultradent

Coltene

DMG

By Types:

All-Ceramic

Porcelain Fused to Metal

Cast-Gold Alloys

By Applications:

Hospital

Dental Clinic

