Global Construction Adhesive Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Construction Adhesive market was valued at 6110.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.87% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An adhesive is any substance applied to the surfaces of materials that binds them together and resists separation.Construction Adhesives are used to bond or repair two items in the home & construction site, replacing traditional adhesives such as contact cements and wood glues, and traditional physical fixings such as nails and screws. Construction Adhesives are available in drywall, subfloor, roofing resilient flooring, other.Adhesives are formulated by compounding (mixing) the base material with fillers, pigments, stabilizers, plasticizers and other additives. Low- to medium-performance products are based on natural substances such as natural rubber or protein or synthetic polymers such as polyvinyl acetate, polyvinyl alcohol, polyesters, acrylics, neoprene, butyl rubber, phenolic. High-performance products are based on polymers such as epoxy, polysulfide, polyurethane, cyanoacrylate and silicone which have enhanced properties including bond strength, elongation capacity, durability or environmental resistance.

By Market Verdors:

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Sika

DowDuPont

Bostik

LORD Corp.

Wacker Chemie AG

ITW

3M

Huntsman

ThreeBond

Avery Dennison

Ashland

Franklin International

Momentive

Dymax

Dap

Permabond

Beijing Comens

Chengdu Guibao

Huitian

By Types:

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Acetate

Epoxy

By Applications:

Drywall

Subfloor

Roofing

Resilient flooring

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Construction Adhesive Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Construction Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Acrylic

1.4.3 Polyurethane

1.4.4 Polyvinyl Acetate

1.4.5 Epoxy

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Construction Adhesive Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Drywall

1.5.3 Subfloor

1.5.4 Roofing

1.5.5 Resilient flooring

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Construction Adhesive Market

1.8.1 Global Construction Adhesive Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Construction Adhesive Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Construction Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Construction Adhesive Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Construction Adhesive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Construction Adhesive Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

