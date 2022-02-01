Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market was valued at 1933.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.84% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

OCTG is the abbreviation of oil country tubular goods, also known as oil well pipe in China. It refers to a kind of steel pipe specially used for oil and gas exploitation, most of which are seamless, but welded pipe also accounts for a considerable proportion. It can be divided into four categories: oil pipe, casing pipe, drill pipe and pipeline pipe.According to the material and properties of the steel pipe, the oil well pipe is divided into different steel grades. Different steel grades represent different metal elements composition, process requirements and corresponding performance conditions. According to the chemical composition, tensile properties, yield strength and hardness requirements, oil well pipes are generally divided into four groups according to API classification method, with 11 steel grades and 19 specifications. According to the different yield strength and properties of products, there are low and medium grade steel and high grade oil well pipe. In addition to API, there are some non API oil well pipes, which are mainly for steel grade. The appearance of non API grade steel is due to the situation of ultra deep well, high temperature and high temperature and different corrosion composition with the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas.

The oil well pipe and steel pipe production enterprises must adjust the metal element composition in the pipe body or adopt different processing methods to treat the steel pipe, so as to meet the performance requirements of different environments. In terms of product types, OCTG can be generally divided into Casing, Tubing and others. In 2019, the market share of OCTG(Tubing) is the largest, accounting for about 78%. In terms of product application, OCTG can be mainly used on Onshore and Offshore, among which, in 2019, the application in the field of Onshore accounts for the largest proportion, about 67%.

By Market Verdors:

Tenaris

Vallourec

TMK Group

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

U. S. Steel Tubular Products

ArcelorMittal

SANDVIK

Zekelman Industries

SB international Inc

Continental Alloys and Services

Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd.

Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd.

Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd.

Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO)

JFE

Interpipe

Voestalpine

Evraz

JESCO

Jindal Saw

Maharashtra

SeAH Steel

Nexteel

Hyundai Hysco

By Types:

Casing

Tubing

By Applications:

Onshore

Offshore

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

