Global Isothermal Packaging Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Isothermal Packaging market was valued at 436.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.27% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Isothermal packaging is an innovative insulated packaging used for the transportation of goods at controlled temperatures. It finds extensive application in the food and pharmaceutical industries as it efficiently preserves the products from thermal and physical shocks. Most pathogens cannot survive at sub-zero temperatures.

Therefore, freezing food reduces the chances of microbes invading it. Isothermal packaging is a packaging solution for frozen food and protects the products for long periods, keeping it fit for consumption as per the convenience of the consumer.

The growing population and change in the taste and preferences of the consumers have led to the increase in the demand for frozen food. As most pathogens cannot survive at sub-zero temperatures, freezing food reduces the chances of microbes invading it. Therefore, frozen food can be stored in isothermal packaging for long periods of time and remains fit to be consumed at the convenience of the user. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Softbox

Marko Foam Products

Tempack

American Aerogel Corporation

Polar Tech

InsulTote

Insulated Products Corporation

Cryopak

Exeltainer

Woolcool

Providence Packaging

Aircontainer Package System

JB Packaging

By Types:

Bubble

Composite Materials

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Food

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Isothermal Packaging Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Isothermal Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Bubble

1.4.3 Composite Materials

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Isothermal Packaging Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical

1.5.3 Food

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Isothermal Packaging Market

1.8.1 Global Isothermal Packaging Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Isothermal Packaging Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Isothermal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Isothermal Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Isothermal Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Isothermal Packaging Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Isothermal Packaging Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Isothermal Packaging Sales Volume

