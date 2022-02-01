Global Methyl Glucose Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Methyl Glucose market was valued at 107.19 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.55% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Methyl Glucose is a monosaccharide prepared in research laboratory through acid-catalyzed reaction of methanol and glucose. It is widely utilized as a chemical intermediate for generating products or derivatives that serve the cosmetics & personal care industry as thickening agents, humectants, emollients, moisturizers, and emulsifiers. Methyl glucose market products find increasing application in hair care, moisturizing creams, body wash, lotions, baby care, cleansers, and other skincare products. Factors such as non-toxic and non-irritant nature along with their ability to form stable emulsions supporting product demand.Methyl glucose can be used in both personal care and cosmetics. Personal Care is the main application field, accounting for 63%of the global share. With strong downstream demand, Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region of methyl glucose, with consumption share of 47% globally in 2019. This market is relatively dispersive, there are many manufacturers all over the world, such as Hangzhou Lingeba Technology, Tinci, TIM Chemical, Reachin, Lubrizol and KCI, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Hangzhou Lingeba Technology

Tinci

TIM Chemical

Reachin

Lubrizol

KCI

Foshan Hytop New Material

Kalichem

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry

Evonik Industries

NOF Corporation

By Types:

Methyl Glucose Dioleate

Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate

PPG-10 Methyl Glucose Ether

PPG-20 Methyl Glucose Ether

PPG-20 Methyl Glucose Ether Distearate

PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Trioleate and Propanediol

Methyl Gluceth -10

Methyl Gluceth -20

PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate

By Applications:

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Methyl Glucose Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Methyl Glucose Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Methyl Glucose Dioleate

1.4.3 Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate

1.4.4 PPG-10 Methyl Glucose Ether

1.4.5 PPG-20 Methyl Glucose Ether

1.4.6 PPG-20 Methyl Glucose Ether Distearate

1.4.7 PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Trioleate and Propanediol

1.4.8 Methyl Gluceth -10

1.4.9 Methyl Gluceth -20

1.4.10 PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Methyl Glucose Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Personal Care

1.5.3 Cosmetics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Methyl Glucose Market

1.8.1 Global Methyl Glucose Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Methyl Glucose Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Methyl Glucose Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Methyl Glucose Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Methyl Glucose Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

