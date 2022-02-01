Global Atrazine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Atrazine market was valued at 1677.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Atrazine, also known as atrazine, is a heterocyclic nitrogen derivatives of the triazene herbicide.Atrazine is a selective pre-seedling and post-seedling herbicide.Root absorption is dominant, stem and leaf absorption is rare.Herbicide and selective with simazine, easy to be washed by rain to the deeper soil, some deep root grass is also effective, but easy to produce drug damage.It also lasts longer.It has a wide spectrum of herbicides and can prevent and eliminate a variety of annual grass and broad-leaved weeds.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Dow AgroScience

Triveni Interchem

Kenvos

Chemtac

Syngenta

Adama

FMC

Shandong Weifang Rainbow

Nanjing Redsun

Jiangsu Huifeng

By Types:

50% Wettable Powder

40% Suspension

By Applications:

Corn Weeding

Tree Weeding

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Atrazine Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Atrazine Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 50% Wettable Powder

1.4.3 40% Suspension

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Atrazine Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Corn Weeding

1.5.3 Tree Weeding

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Atrazine Market

1.8.1 Global Atrazine Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Atrazine Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Atrazine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Atrazine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Atrazine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Atrazine Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Atrazine Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Atrazine Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Atrazine Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

