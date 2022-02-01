Global Ready Meals Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ready Meals market was valued at 905.66 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ready Meals have been introduced by the vendors as an alternative meal that is quick and cost-effective, which just requires heating before consumption. Ready Meals is packaged and is available in quantity for single or two serving. Due to the hectic lifestyles, consumers prefer Ready Meals that reduce the preparation or cooking time, thereby leading to the growth of the overall market.Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Ready Meals industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are Nestle, ConAgra, Unilever, Kraft Heinz Campbell Soup, Hormel Foods, The Schwan Food, JBS, Sigma Alimentos, Iglo Group(Nomad Foods), 2 Sisters Food Group, Tyson Foods, Fleury Michon, Grupo Herdez, Greencore Group, Maple Leaf Foods, McCain and Advanced Fresh Concepts.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-ready-meals-2022-259

The propduction revenue of Ready Meals is about 104,063 Miliion USD in 2015. Europe is the largest consumption of Ready Meals, with a sales market share nearly 34.43% in 2015. The second place is North America region; following North America with the sales market share over 31.00%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Ready Meals. Ready Meals sales in Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Independent Retailers and Convenience Stores. Report data showed that 60.48% of the Ready Meals market demand in Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, 18.87% in Independent Retailers, and 14.58% in Convenience Stores in 2015. There are three kinds of Ready Meals, which are Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals, Canned Ready Meals and Dried Ready Meals. Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals sell well in the Ready Meals, with a consumption market share nearly61.91% in 2015. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Ready Meals industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of Ready Meals have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

By Market Verdors:

Nestle

ConAgra

Unilever

Kraft Heinz

Campbell Soup

Hormel Foods

The Schwan Food

JBS

Sigma Alimentos

Iglo Group(Nomad Foods)

Sisters Food Group

Tyson Foods

Fleury Michon

Grupo Herdez

Greencore Group

Maple Leaf Foods

McCain

Advanced Fresh Concepts

By Types:

Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals

Canned Ready Meals

Dried Ready Meals

By Applications:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/food-and-beverages/global-ready-meals-2022-259

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ready Meals Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ready Meals Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals

1.4.3 Canned Ready Meals

1.4.4 Dried Ready Meals

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ready Meals Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.5.3 Independent Retailers

1.5.4 Convenience Stores

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ready Meals Market

1.8.1 Global Ready Meals Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ready Meals Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ready Meals Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ready Meals Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ready Meals Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Ready Meals Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ready Meals Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Ready Meals Sales Volume

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Ready Meals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Frozen Ready Meals Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Ready Meals Market Outlook 2022

Global and United States Canned Ready to Eat Meals Market Insights, Forecast to 2027