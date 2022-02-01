Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global ZnO Nanoparticles market was valued at 253.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.55% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Zinc oxide nanoparticles are nanoparticles of zinc oxide (ZnO) that have diameters less than 100 nanometers. They have a large surface area relative to their size and high catalytic activity. The exact physical and chemical properties of zinc oxide nanoparticles depend on the different ways they are synthesized. Some possible ways to produce ZnO nano-particles are laser ablation, hydrothermal methods, electrochemical depositions, sol-gel method, chemical vapor deposition, thermal decomposition, combustion methods, ultrasound, microwave-assisted combustion method, two-step mechanochemical-thermal synthesis, anodization, co-precipitation, electrophoretic deposition, and precipitation processes using solution concentration, pH, and washing medium. ZnO is a wide-bandgap semiconductor with an energy gap of 3.37 eV at room temperature.Yuguang Gold & Lead, BYK and EverZinc are the Top 3 players in the global ZnO Nanoparticles market.

They took up about 29.84% of the global revenue share in 2019. Other players include Hakusui Tech (5.49%), Tata Chemicals (5.47%), Shaanxi Sino-Academy Nano-Material (5.14%), Jiyuan Lutai Nanomaterials (5.01%), Sakai Chemical (4.58%), Nanophase Technology (3.97%), Shandong Xinya New Material (3.12%), Grillo (2.40%), Jiangxi YUAER (2.38%) and Lanzhou Yellow River Institute of Zinc and Magnesium Nanomaterial (0.42%).

By Market Verdors:

EverZinc

HAKUSUI TECH

Sakai Chemical

Grillo

Tata Chemicals

Nanophase Technology

BYK

Yuguang Gold & Lead

Shaanxi Sino-Academy Nano-Material

Shandong Xinya New Material

Jiangxi YUAER

Lanzhou Yellow River Institute of Zinc and Magnesium Nanomaterial

Jiyuan Lutai Nanomaterials

By Types:

Particle Size <40nm

Particle Size 40-60nm

Particle Size >60nm

By Applications:

Rubber

Cosmetic

Coating

Textile

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by ZnO Nanoparticles Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Particle Size <40nm

1.4.3 Particle Size 40-60nm

1.4.4 Particle Size >60nm

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Rubber

1.5.3 Cosmetic

1.5.4 Coating

1.5.5 Textile

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market

1.8.1 Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global ZnO Nanoparticles Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global ZnO Nanoparticles Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global ZnO Nanoparticles Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers ZnO Nanoparticles Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global ZnO Nanoparticles Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global ZnO Nanoparticles Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

