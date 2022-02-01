Global Sodium Carbonate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
This report focuses on the global Wafer Processing Chemicals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wafer Processing Chemicals development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
- Cabot Microelectronics
- DuPont
- Fujimi Incorporated
- Versum Materials
- Fujifilm
- Hitachi Chemical
- Saint-Gobain
- Asahi Glass
- JSR Corporation
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
- Siltronic AG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Sputtering Targets
- Photoresists
- Wet-processing Chemicals
- CMP Slurries
- Copper Plating Chemicals
- Atmospheric and Specialty Gases
- Market segment by Application, split into
- Wafers
- Optical Substrate
- Disk Drive Components
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Wafer Processing Chemicals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Wafer Processing Chemicals development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wafer Processing Chemicals are as follows:
- History Year: 2015-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
- For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
