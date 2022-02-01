Sugar Alcohol Market Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2027

The global Sugar Alcohol market size is projected to reach USD 6.70 Billion by 2027 backed by increasing demand for gluten-free food products across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Sugar Alcohol Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Sorbitol, Xylitol, Maltitol, Erythritol, and Isomalt), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics and Personal Care), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027.” observes that the market was worth USD 3.61 Billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7.75% between 2019 and 2027.

List of the Companies Operating in the Sugar Alcohol Market:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. – Illinois, U.S.

Cargill Incorporated – U.S.

Ingredion Incorporated – U.S.

Roquette Frères – France

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s – France

Tate and Lyle plc – U.K.

Pfizer Inc. – U.S.

Lonza Group – Switzerland

SPI Pharma – U.S.

Merck KGaA – Germany

Sugar Alcohol also known as polyols are turning out to be the fast emerging alternative to sugar. Though they bore similar resemblance to sugar considering their texture and taste, they contain far less caloric content and fewer health hazards when consumed. In addition to this, several studies have shown that consumption of polyols may lead to improving the health of the consumer. Furthermore, they are hybrids between sugar molecules and alcohol molecules and are present in several fruits and vegetables. Though there are organic polyols, there are few processed from sugars such as cornstarch and glucose.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the maret has been included during the projected horizon.



Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Gluten-free Food Products to Bolster Growth

Gluten-free food is turning out to be popular among the people across the globe. An array of benefits such as improved cholesterol levels, better digestive health, increased energy levels, and aiding weight-loss, among others provided by gluten-free diet is driving the companies to launch products to ushers into the popularity of the diet. Glucose syrup that includes polyols such as maltitol and sorbitol are extensively used across several regions. Furthermore, growing demand for corn-based glucose syrup that is believed to be gluten-free is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Europe to Remain Dominant; High Demand for Sugar-Free Confectionary Products to Promote Growth

Among the regions, Europe is expected to remain at the forefront and register maximum global Sugar Alcohol market revenue during the projected horizon. Additionally, the region registered a high market share of USD 1.23 Billion in 2019 and is further anticipated to rise backed by growing demand for sugar-free confectionary products among the population. Furthermore, fast-paced lifestyle is leading to a growing consumption of processed foods in several countries of Europe that will aid the market growth. North America, on the other, is anticipated to be the second-most leading region in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing prevalence of diabetic patients in the U.S. Furthermore, the widespread effects of COVID-19 in the regions is propelling the demand for hand-sanitizers that will boost the demand for the market during the forecast period.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to factors such as presence of large population in the region. Furthermore, high production of polyols in the countries such as China and India will contribute to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies Collaborating to Combat COVID-19 to Augur Growth

According to the report, the market comprises of several small, medium, and large companies striving to gain maximum market share by consolidating their position during the forecast period. In addition to this, the companies are collaborating with each other to fight the global pandemic, Covid-19 and mitigate the threat to get back the economy on track. For instance, in March 2020, amid the widespread effect of novel coronavirus that has caused the scarcity of hand sanitizes, Gull New Zealand, a renowned petroleum company, announced that it would provide over 340,000 liters of ethanol along with Sugar Alcohol to manufacture hand disinfectants. This move is expected to fill the void caused due to scarcity of hand sanitizers across several regions that will prove beneficial to fight the pandemic

