Global Sex Toys Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sex Toys market was valued at 1907.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A sex toy is an object or device that is primarily used to facilitate human sexual pleasure, such as a dildo or vibrator. Many popular sex toys are designed to resemble human genitals and may be vibrating or non-vibrating. The term sex toy can also include BDSM apparatus and sex furniture such as slings; however, it is not applied to items such as birth control, pornography, or condoms.The key manufacturers are Reckitt Benckiser (Durex), LELO, Doc Johnson, Church & Dwight (Trojan), We-Vibe, Lovehoney, LifeStyles Healthcare and Lover Health. The top five players holds a share over 20 percent of global total.

By Market Verdors:

Reckitt Benckiser (Durex)

LELO

Doc Johnson

Church & Dwight (Trojan)

We-Vibe

Lovehoney

LifeStyles Healthcare

Lover Health

Nanma Manufacturing Company

Tantus

Leten

Fun Factory

BMS Factory

Beate Uhse

Aneros Company

Jimmyjane

Luvu Brands (Liberator)

Pipedream Product

California Exotic Novelties

Bad Dragon

Nalone

Happy Valley

Crystal Delights

By Types:

Adult Vibrators

Dildos

Butt Plugs

Male Masturbators

Massagers

Erection Rings

By Applications:

Online Stores

Retail Outlets

Specialty Stores

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sex Toys Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sex Toys Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Adult Vibrators

1.4.3 Dildos

1.4.4 Butt Plugs

1.4.5 Male Masturbators

1.4.6 Massagers

1.4.7 Erection Rings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sex Toys Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Online Stores

1.5.3 Retail Outlets

1.5.4 Specialty Stores

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Sex Toys Market

1.8.1 Global Sex Toys Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sex Toys Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sex Toys Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sex Toys Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Sex Toys Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sex Toys Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Sex Toys Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Sex Toys Sales

