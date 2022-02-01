Global Video Colposcope Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Video Colposcope market was valued at 160.71 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Colposcopy is a medical diagnostic procedure to examine an illuminated, magnified view of the cervix and the tissues of the vagina and vulva.According to types, the proportion of Binocular Colposcope sales in 2020 is about 76%, and the proportion of Digital Colposcope sales in 2020 is about 24%. Video Colposcope is widely used for Cervical Cancer Diagnostic and Physical Examination. The most proportion of Video Colposcope is used for Cervical Cancer Diagnostic and the proportion is about 70% in 2020.Market competition is intense. CooperSurgical, Philips and Olympus are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents and have formed global market channels of the industry.

By Market Verdors:

CooperSurgical

Philips

Olympus

Zeiss

MedGyn

Seiler

EDAN Instruments

Beijing SWSY

DYSIS Medical

Centrel

ATMOS

B`ORZE

NTL

Ecleris

Lutech

By Types:

Digital Colposcope

Binocular Colposcope

By Applications:

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic

Physical Examination

Key Indicators Analysed

