Global Fc Fusion Protein Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fc Fusion Protein market was valued at 2652.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fc fusion protein is composed of the Fc segment of immunoglobulin and protein molecules with biological activity. The Fc segment and the functional protein have relatively independent structural domains and functions, which can affect the physical and chemical properties and biological activities of the fusion protein from different angles.Fc-fusion proteins are bioengineered polypeptides that join the crystallizable fragment (Fc) domain of an antibody with another biologically active protein domain or peptide to generate a molecule with unique structure-function properties and significant therapeutic potential. The gamma immunoglobulin (IgG) isotype is often used as the basis for generating Fc-fusion proteins This report will focus on Fc fusion protein drugs. Global Fc Fusion Protein market key players include Sanofi, Sobi, Eli Lilly and Company, etc., and the top 3 players hold about 70% of global shares. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 90% of the global market. Brands drugs is the key type, with a share over 90%. Autoimmune disease and eye diseases are two main applications, they have over 60% shares altogther.

By Market Verdors:

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Regeneron

Bayer

Amgen

Pfizer

Eli Lilly and Company

Sobi

Kanghong Pharma

3SBIO

Celgen Biopharma

By Types:

Brands Drugs

Biosimilar Drugs

By Applications:

Autoimmune Disease

Eye Diseases

Diabetes

Hemophilia

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fc Fusion Protein Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fc Fusion Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Brands Drugs

1.4.3 Biosimilar Drugs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fc Fusion Protein Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Autoimmune Disease

1.5.3 Eye Diseases

1.5.4 Diabetes

1.5.5 Hemophilia

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fc Fusion Protein Market

1.8.1 Global Fc Fusion Protein Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fc Fusion Protein Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fc Fusion Protein Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fc Fusion Protein Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fc Fusion Protein Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Fc Fusion Protein Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Fc Fusion Protein Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Fc Fusion Protein Sales Volume

