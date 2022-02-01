Global Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Contemporary Height Adjustable Desk market was valued at 5021.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk is a desk that the height can be adjusted.A height-adjustable desk can be adjusted to both sitting and standing positions; a height-adjustable desk is healthier than the sit-only desk. Sitting for extended periods of time has been linked to detrimental health effects. Other options for sit-stand desks include smaller, desk-top models that can be placed on, or removed from an existing desk to switch between sitting and standing. The classification of contemporary height-adjustable desk includes electric height-adjustable desk, manual height-adjustable desk and other, and the proportion of manual height-adjustable desk In 2018 is about 57%. Contemporary height-adjustable desk is widely used in office, home and other area. The most proportion of contemporary height-adjustable desk is used for office, and the consumption proportion In 2018 is about 69%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 31% In 2018. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30.7%. China is also an importance sales regions. Market competition is intense. Herman Miller, Okamura, HNI, Steelcase, Kokuyo, Haworth, Teknion, Global Group, Kimball, IKEA, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

By Market Verdors:

Herman Miller

Okamura

HNI

Steelcase

Kokuyo

Haworth

Teknion

Global Furniture Group

Kimball

IKEA

Kinnarps

Schiavello

Assmann

KI

WORKRITE

ESI

SIS/RUFAC

OFITA

WATSON

Ceka

PAIDI

Nowy Styl

Gispen

Ragnars

ROHR-Bush

Las

Actiu

Guama

PALMBERG

By Types:

Electric Height-adjustable Desk

Manual Height-adjustable Desk

By Applications:

Office

Home

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

