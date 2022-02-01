Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) market was valued at 202.41 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Boron Carbide is one of the hardest materials known, ranking third behind diamond and cubic boron nitride. Boron carbide powder is mainly produced by reacting carbon with B2O3 in an electric arc furnace, through carbothermal reduction or by gas phase reactions. For commercial use B4C powders usually need to be milled and purified to remove metallic impurities. Some of Boron Carbide`s unique properties include: high hardness, chemical inertness, and a high neutron absorbing cross section.China is the dominate producer of boron carbide, the production was 8248 MT in 2015, accounting for about 70.79% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 22.37%. China has the highest production growth rate of 4.23% from 2011 to 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved. At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the boron carbide industry is generally at a more advanced level, meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. In terms of revenue, leading players in boron carbide industry are 3M, Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive, Dalian Jinma Boron Technology, JSC “Zaporozhabrasive”. 3M is the largest manufacturer, with the revenue market share of 18.74% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 48.68% production share of the market in 2015. Refractory materials accounted for the largest market with about 29.52% consumption share of the global boron carbide market in 2015. With over 20.82% in the boron carbide market, ballistic armour was the second largest application market in 2015. Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of boron carbide was fluctuation in recent years and was 17251 USD/MT in2015. In the next few years, we predict that price will decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

By Market Verdors:

3M

JSC “Zaporozhabrasive”

Washington Mills

H.C. Starck

Dalian Jinma Boron Technology

Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive

Mudanjiang Qianjin Boron Carbide

Zhengzhou Yingcheng Technology

Songshan Special Materials

Mudanjiang Chenxi Boron Carbide

Songshan Boron Technology

Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive

Mudanjiang Hongda Boron Carbide

By Types:

Micro Powder

Abrasive Powder

By Applications:

Nuclear Applications

Ballistic Armour

Nozzles

Refractory Materials

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Micro Powder

1.4.3 Abrasive Powder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Nuclear Applications

1.5.3 Ballistic Armour

1.5.4 Nozzles

1.5.5 Refractory Materials

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market

1.8.1 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016

