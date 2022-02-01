Global Sandwich Panels Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sandwich Panels market was valued at 814.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sandwich panels are made of three layers: low density core inserted in between two relatively thin skin layers. The most used materials for cores are expanded polystyrene, polyurethane, phenolic aldehyde, mineral wool. Steel sandwich panel is widely used in various architectural constructions as roof, wall, etc.Sandwich Panels market is competitive and fragmented with a small number of large global firm, and thousands of smaller local companies, the concentration of this market is very low. Meanwhile there is a giant player in this market; Kingspan enjoys over 30% of the global market. In addition, several other leading companies are Metecno, Assan Panel, Isopan, NCI Building Systems, TATA Steel and ArcelorMittal. Sandwich Panels is widely used in Building Wall, Building Roof, Cold Storage and other field. The biggest application segment of Sandwich Panels is Building Wall, and the consumption in 2016 is 223 million Sqm. Europe is the largest consumption market, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption region with the consumption market share of 24.3% in 2016.

By Market Verdors:

Kingspan

Metecno

Assan Panel

Isopan

NCI Building Systems

TATA Steel

ArcelorMittal

Romakowski

Lattonedil

RigiSystems

Silex

Isomec

GCS

Zhongjie Group

AlShahin

Nucor Building Systems

Tonmat

Marcegaglia

Italpannelli

Alubel

Changzhou Jingxue

Ruukki

Balex

Hoesch

Dana Group

Multicolor

Zamil Vietnam

BCOMS

Pioneer India

Panelco

Paroc Group

By Types:

EPS Sandwich Panels

PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels

Mineral Wool Sandwich Panels

PF Sandwich Panels

By Applications:

Building Wall

Building Roof

Cold Storage

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sandwich Panels Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sandwich Panels Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 EPS Sandwich Panels

1.4.3 PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels

1.4.4 Mineral Wool Sandwich Panels

1.4.5 PF Sandwich Panels

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sandwich Panels Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Building Wall

1.5.3 Building Roof

1.5.4 Cold Storage

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Sandwich Panels Market

1.8.1 Global Sandwich Panels Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sandwich Panels Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sandwich Panels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sandwich Panels Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sandwich Panels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Sandwich Panels Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sandwich Panels Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North Am

