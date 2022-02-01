Global Self Injection Device Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Self Injection Device market was valued at 717.3 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The injectors were initially designed to overcome the hesitation associated with self-administration of the needle-based drug delivery device. An auto-injector is a medical device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug. The global average price of Self-Injection Device is in the increasing trend, from 14.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 15.2 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. Self-Injection Device is widely used for insulin injection, epinephrine injection and other field. The most proportion of Self Injection Device is used for insulin injection, and the proportion in 2016 is 86.5%. The trend of self-injection devices used for insulin injection is decreasing. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.

By Market Verdors:

Novo Nordisk

Mylan

Pfizer

Sanofi

BD

Eli Lilly

Gerresheimer

Dongbao

Ypsomed

Owen Mumford

Antares Pharma

Haselmeier

By Types:

Reusable Self Injection Device

Disposable Self Injection Device

By Applications:

Insulin Injection

Epinephrine Injection

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Self Injection Device Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Self Injection Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Reusable Self Injection Device

1.4.3 Disposable Self Injection Device

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Self Injection Device Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Insulin Injection

1.5.3 Epinephrine Injection

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Self Injection Device Market

1.8.1 Global Self Injection Device Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Self Injection Device Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Self Injection Device Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Self Injection Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Self Injection Device Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Self Injection Device Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Self Injection Device Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

