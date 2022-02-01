Global Conveyor and Drive Belt Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Conveyor and Drive Belt market was valued at 598.34 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Conveyor belt is an endless band that transfers the material conveyed between two points. A conveyor belt is comprised of a reinforced member, or carcass, and a protective covering. Conveyor belts are generally a composite of rubber or some elastomer such as PVC and fabric or some other reinforcement. The elastomer is the external covering which provides wear ability and protection from the handling environment. The fabric carcass internally serves as the strength bearing member for supporting the load and to control stretching of the belt.As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government` policy and the high production of Conveyor and Drive Belt in the international market, the current demand for Conveyor and Drive Belt product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan, EU, US and China. In 2015, the global production of the Conveyor and Drive Belt reaches over 20333 10k sq.m, and the growth rate is around 8% during the last five years. And we estimate the growth rate will be stable in the following years. Habasit, Ammeraal Beltech and Forbo-Siegling are the leading players in the industry. And these companies occupied about 27.3% market share in 2015. Not as heavy conveyor belt, Conveyor and Drive Belt is mainly produced in developed areas like EU, NA and Japan. Also, the advanced technologies are mainly seized by large companies. Although sales of Conveyor and Drive Belt brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Conveyor and Drive Belt field hastily.

By Market Verdors:

Habasit

Ammeraal Beltech

Forbo-Siegling

Sampla

Intralox

Volta Belting

Derco

Veyance Technologies

Esbelt

Bando

Mitsuboshi

Nitta

MARTENS

CHIORINO

Sparks

YongLi

Wuxi Shun Sheng

Beltar

LIAN DA

Jiangyin TianGuang

Shanghai Beiwen

Gates

Dayco

SANLUX

By Types:

Picture

Description

Feature

Picture

Description

Feature

By Applications:

Civil Application

Industrial Application

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

