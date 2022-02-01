LVDT Transducers Market Research Report 2022

The global LVDT Transducers market was valued at 65.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.12% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Linear Variable Differential Transformers (LVDT) are non-contact, absolute position sensors. They include a transformer housed into a metal case and a ferromagnetic core which can be attached to an extension rod. The core slides inside the spool tube (also called boreliner) of the transformer. The transformer contains the coil assembly with primary and secondary windings and, in the case of DC LVDTs, the signal conditioning electronics as well.The LVDT Transducers market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as access to raw materials, economies of scales, product innovations, and ability to recycle as the cost of raw materials is very high. Vendors in LVDT Transducers market are focusing on gaining faster access to the raw materials and lowering the manufacturing costs of LVDT Transducers. They are also focusing on customization of products as per end-user industries. By product, the global LVDT transducer market is segmented into AC LVDT and DC LVDT transducer which are widely used for Military/Aerospace, Power generation, Petrochemical, Automotive Industry. Of these, AC LVDT transducer accounts for majority 38.75% market share of global revenue and DC LVDT accounts for majority 61.25% market share of global revenue in 2017. The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

By Market Verdors:

TE Connectivity

Honeywell

Sensata Technologies (Kavlico)

AMETEK

Curtiss-Wright

Micro-Epsilon

Meggitt (Sensorex)

Hoffmann + Krippner (Inelta)

G.W. Lisk Company

OMEGA (Spectris)

Sensonics

Monitran

WayCon Positionsmesstechnik

Active Sensors

LORD Corporation

By Types:

AC Type

DC Type

By Applications:

Military/Aerospace

Power Generation

Petrochemical

Automotive Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by LVDT Transducers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global LVDT Transducers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 AC Type

1.4.3 DC Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LVDT Transducers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Military/Aerospace

1.5.3 Power Generation

1.5.4 Petrochemical

1.5.5 Automotive Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global LVDT Transducers Market

1.8.1 Global LVDT Transducers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LVDT Transducers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global LVDT Transducers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global LVDT Transducers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers LVDT Transducers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global LVDT Transducers Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global LVDT Transducers Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America LVDT Transducers Sales Volume

