Global Electric Actuator for Industrial Machinery Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Electric Actuator for Industrial Machinery market was valued at 1178 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.21% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An electric actuator is powered by a motor that converts electrical energy into mechanical torque for moving or controlling a mechanism or system. It is one of the cleanest and most readily available forms of actuator because it does not involve oil. This report studies the Electric Actuator for Industrial Machinery. For the major players of Electric Actuator for Industrial Machinery, THK is estimated to maintain the first place in the ranking in 2019. Followed by SMC Corporation, IAI, LINAK and FESTO. Top 5 players are estimated to account for over 60% of the Global Electric Actuator for Industrial Machinery revenue market share in 2019. In this study, the sales market for Electric Actuator for Industrial Machinery was divided into five geographic regions. Asia-Pacific occupied the largest sales market share with over 50% in 2019. It is followed by Europe and North America. Other regions have smaller market. On the basis of product type, AC Electric Actuator segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 66% share in 2019 in terms of volume. In the applications, Industrial Manufacturing Machinery segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 51% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

THK

SMC Corporation

IAI

LINAK

FESTO

Yamaha

Ewellix

TiMOTION

Parker

By Types:

DC Electric Actuator

AC Electric Actuator

By Applications:

Heavy Machinery

Industrial Manufacturing Machinery

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electric Actuator for Industrial Machinery Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Actuator for Industrial Machinery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 DC Electric Actuator

1.4.3 AC Electric Actuator

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Actuator for Industrial Machinery Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Heavy Machinery

1.5.3 Industrial Manufacturing Machinery

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Electric Actuator for Industrial Machinery Market

1.8.1 Global Electric Actuator for Industrial Machinery Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electric Actuator for Industrial Machinery Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electric Actuator for Industrial Machinery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electric Actuator for Industrial Machinery Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Electric Actuator for Industrial Machinery Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

