Global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market was valued at 53.35 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.89% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market, pregnancy and fertility rapid tests are point of care tests used to qualitatively detect the presence of reproductive hormones, such as Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Luteinizing Hormone (LH) and Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) hormone. Fertility rapid test kits can help find the exact day of ovulation or confirm the presence of menopause in women, while in males; they are used to detect the sperm count. These tests require small amount of blood or urine sample, depending upon the type of device being used; these devices work on color changing immunoassay techniques.Growth of the global fertility and pregnancy market is mainly driven by rising demand for fast and self-contained tests, growing incidence of infertility and gynecological disorders, availability of decentralized diagnostic tests over time-consuming laboratory tests, and increasing first-time pregnancy age. Technological advancements and attractive product features such as smartphone app connectivity are also driving adoption of fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into pregnancy rapid test kits and fertility rapid test kits. In terms of volume, pregnancy test kits segment is estimated to account for more than 71% market share in global fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market in 2017. In terms of value, the North America market has been estimated to dominate the global fertility and rapid test kits market in 2017, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market, with market share of 36.9% in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

SPD

Church & Dwight

BioMerieux

Rohto

NFI

Wondfo

Egens Biotech

Arax

Quidel

RunBio

Easy Healthcare

CIGA Healthcare

By Types:

Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits

Fertility Rapid Test Kits

By Applications:

Pharmacies & Drugstores

Gynecology & Fertility Clinics

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Sales

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits

1.4.3 Fertility Rapid Test Kits

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharmacies & Drugstores

1.5.3 Gynecology & Fertility Clinics

1.5.4 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

1.5.5 Online Sales

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market

1.8.1 Global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Production Sites, Ar

