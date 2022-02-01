Retimer (Redriver) Market Research Report 2022

The global Retimer (Redriver) market was valued at 447.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Retimers and redrivers have enabled longer physical channels in servers and storage systems since Peripheral Component Interface Express (PCIe) 3.0 was first introduced almost 10 years ago.A redriver is a mostly analog reach extension device designed to boost the high-frequency portions of a signal to counteract the frequency-dependent attenuation caused by the interconnect: the central processing unit (CPU) package, system board, connectors and so on. A retimer is a mixed signal analog/digital device that is protocol-aware and has the ability to fully recover the data, extract the embedded clock and retransmit a fresh copy of the data using a clean clock. Texas Instrument (TI), NXP Semiconductors, Analogix, Intel, Diodes Incorporated, Parade Technologies, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and top six companies hold key technologies and patents with the most market share over 65%. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption area, with a consumption market share nearly 33%. Following Asia-Pacific, North America is the second consumption area. The application of Retimer (Redriver) includes Servers, Storage Applications and Others, the proportion of Servers is about 43%. Besides, Retimer is the largest product type, it is followed by Redriver.

By Market Verdors:

Texas Instrument (TI)

NXP Semiconductors

Intel

Renesas Electronics

Diodes Incorporated

Parade Technologies

Analogix

Microchip Technology

THine Electronics

Astera Labs

Montage Technology

By Types:

Redriver

Retimer

By Applications:

Servers

Storage Applications

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Retimer (Redriver) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Redriver

1.4.3 Retimer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Servers

1.5.3 Storage Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Retimer (Redriver) Market

1.8.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Retimer (Redriver) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Retimer (Redriver) Sales Volume

