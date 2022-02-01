Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Research Report 2022

The global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) market was valued at 1240.24 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A digital video recorder (DVR) is an electronic device that records video in a digital format to a disk drive, USB flash drive, SD memory card, SSD or other local or networked mass storage device. The term includes set-top boxes with direct to disk recording, portable media players and TV gateways with recording capability, and digital camcorders.The growing number of smart homes is an emerging trend in the digital video recorder (DVR) market. In developed nations such as the US and the UK, many homes are upgrading into smart homes. A smart home connects CE devices, media and entertainment gadgets, and other smart electronics together into an interactive home network. DVRs are prominent devices featured in smart homes.

By Market Verdors:

Alcatel Lucent

ARRIS International, plc.

AT&T Inc.

Broadcom Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Comcast Corporation

DISH Network

EchoStar Corporation

Technicolor

TiVo Corporation

By Types:

Mobile DVR

Turbo HD DVR

By Applications:

Mobile Computing

Video Surveillance

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Mobile DVR

1.4.3 Turbo HD DVR

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Mobile Computing

1.5.3 Video Surveillance

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market

1.8.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

