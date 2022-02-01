Global Berries Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Berries market was valued at 3851.73 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Berries are small, pulpy, and edible fruits. Berries are usually juicy, rounded, brightly colored, and sweet or sour, and do not have a stone or pit, although many pips or seeds may be present. Berries are eaten worldwide and often used in jams, preserves, cakes or pies.With the growing preference of people towards organic products, a rise in demand for organic berries can be anticipated in the coming years. According to the forecast however, the market size of organic berries is expected to stay less than contemporary berries, which is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 81,000 Mn by the end of 2027. Organic berries will lead in terms of growth rate, expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the period of study. Berries are also categorized on the basis of processing type. This includes fresh and processed berries, among which processed berries leads the market with a high margin.

By Market Verdors:

Uren Food Group Limited

Dabur India

PepsiCo

Ocean Spray Cranberry

Del Monte Pacific Limited

Agrana Beteiligungs

Kerry Group

Symrise

By Types:

Gooseberries

Cranberries

Strawberries

Blueberries

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverages

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Berries Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Berries Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Gooseberries

1.4.3 Cranberries

1.4.4 Strawberries

1.4.5 Blueberries

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Berries Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical

1.5.3 Cosmetic and Personal Care

1.5.4 Dietary Supplements

1.5.5 Food and Beverages

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Berries Market

1.8.1 Global Berries Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Berries Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Berries Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Berries Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Berries Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Berries Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Berries Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Berries Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Berries Sales Volume Growth R

