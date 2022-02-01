Global Antibiotic API Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Antibiotic API market was valued at 6279.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .88% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Antibiotics refer to a class of secondary metabolites with anti-pathogen or other activities produced by bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms or higher animals and plants during their lives. They are chemical substances that can interfere with the development of other living cells. Commonly used clinical antibiotics include extracts from microbial cultures and chemically synthesized or semi-synthetic compounds. This report only counts antibiotic raw materials, excluding various intermediates and penicillin industrial salts.China is the world`s largest producer and consumer of Antibiotic API, with sales accounting for more than 15% of the global market share. At present, major global manufacturers include UNITED LABORATORIES, North China Pharmaceutical, Centrient Pharmaceuticals, Shyndec Pharmaceutical, RUIYING PIONEER PHARMACEUTICAL, Aurobindo Pharma, etc. The top five manufacturers account for more than 25%. Antibiotic API mainly include penicillins, cephalosporins, aminoglycosides, tetracyclines, etc., which are administered orally or by injection.

By Market Verdors:

UNITED LABORATORIES

North China Pharmaceutical

RUIYING PIONEER PHARMACEUTICAL

Centrient Pharmaceuticals

Aurobindo Pharma

Shyndec Pharmaceutical

Nectar Lifesciences

Harbin Pharmaceutical Group

ACS Dobfar

Novartis

CSPC

QILU ANTIBIOTICS PHARMACEUTICAL

REYOUNG

Orchid Pharma

FUAN PHARMACEUTICAL

Dongying Pharmaceutical

FUKANG PHARMACEUTICAL

Medya Pharmaceutical

LUKANG PHARMACEUTICAL

Dawnrays Pharmaceutical

SALUBRIS

KELUN

HUAFANG PHARMACEUTICAL

By Types:

Penicillins

Cephalosporins

Aminoglycosides

Tetracyclines

Quinolones

Macrolides

Lincomycins

By Applications:

Oral Medicine

Injection Medicine

