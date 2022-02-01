Global Antibiotic API Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Antibiotic API market was valued at 6279.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .88% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Antibiotics refer to a class of secondary metabolites with anti-pathogen or other activities produced by bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms or higher animals and plants during their lives. They are chemical substances that can interfere with the development of other living cells. Commonly used clinical antibiotics include extracts from microbial cultures and chemically synthesized or semi-synthetic compounds. This report only counts antibiotic raw materials, excluding various intermediates and penicillin industrial salts.China is the world`s largest producer and consumer of Antibiotic API, with sales accounting for more than 15% of the global market share. At present, major global manufacturers include UNITED LABORATORIES, North China Pharmaceutical, Centrient Pharmaceuticals, Shyndec Pharmaceutical, RUIYING PIONEER PHARMACEUTICAL, Aurobindo Pharma, etc. The top five manufacturers account for more than 25%. Antibiotic API mainly include penicillins, cephalosporins, aminoglycosides, tetracyclines, etc., which are administered orally or by injection.
By Market Verdors:
- UNITED LABORATORIES
- North China Pharmaceutical
- RUIYING PIONEER PHARMACEUTICAL
- Centrient Pharmaceuticals
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Shyndec Pharmaceutical
- Nectar Lifesciences
- Harbin Pharmaceutical Group
- ACS Dobfar
- Novartis
- CSPC
- QILU ANTIBIOTICS PHARMACEUTICAL
- REYOUNG
- Orchid Pharma
- FUAN PHARMACEUTICAL
- Dongying Pharmaceutical
- FUKANG PHARMACEUTICAL
- Medya Pharmaceutical
- LUKANG PHARMACEUTICAL
- Dawnrays Pharmaceutical
- SALUBRIS
- KELUN
- HUAFANG PHARMACEUTICAL
By Types:
- Penicillins
- Cephalosporins
- Aminoglycosides
- Tetracyclines
- Quinolones
- Macrolides
- Lincomycins
By Applications:
- Oral Medicine
- Injection Medicine
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Antibiotic API Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Antibiotic API Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Penicillins
1.4.3 Cephalosporins
1.4.4 Aminoglycosides
1.4.5 Tetracyclines
1.4.6 Quinolones
1.4.7 Macrolides
1.4.8 Lincomycins
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Antibiotic API Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Oral Medicine
1.5.3 Injection Medicine
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Antibiotic API Market
1.8.1 Global Antibiotic API Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Antibiotic API Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Antibiotic API Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Antibiotic API Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Antibiotic API Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Antibiotic API Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Antibiotic API Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 North Am
