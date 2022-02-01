Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market was valued at 6584.94 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A contraceptive is a device or drug that prevents a woman from becoming pregnant.The key factors contributing to the contraceptive drugs and devices market are growing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases and the growing need to control the rising population.

By Market Verdors:

Bayer Healthcare

Merck

Church & Dwight

Warmer Chilcott

Agile Therapeutics

Pfizer

BioSante Pharmaceuticals

Mayer Laboratories

Pantarhei Bioscience

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

By Types:

Oral

Vaginal

Injectable Contraceptive Drugs

Male/Female Contraceptive Devices

By Applications:

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Oral

1.4.3 Vaginal

1.4.4 Injectable Contraceptive Drugs

1.4.5 Male/Female Contraceptive Devices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Pharmacies

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market

1.8.1 Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Sales Volume Market Share by

